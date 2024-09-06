Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $14,916,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,033,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,120,501,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $15,569,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $1,441,742.70.

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $159.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average is $108.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,686,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,767,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 323,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.