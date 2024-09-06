Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $14,916,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,033,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,120,501,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $15,569,000.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $1,441,742.70.
- On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $159.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average is $108.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,686,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,767,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 323,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
