Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $73.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,500,000 after purchasing an additional 310,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

