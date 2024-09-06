Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) to a moderate sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 72.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 103,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

