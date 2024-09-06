Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $317.45 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $11.72 billion and approximately $317.45 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,403.36 or 0.04232350 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00038469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012808 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

