CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,125 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 3.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $2,175,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $1,453,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,670,620 shares of company stock worth $4,651,681,930 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

