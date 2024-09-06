CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 291,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after buying an additional 69,397 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 34,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $172.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.97 and a 200 day moving average of $166.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $175.96.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

