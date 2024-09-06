Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CWB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.03.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$51.93 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$24.66 and a 12 month high of C$52.80. The company has a market cap of C$5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson purchased 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

