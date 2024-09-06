Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.34). 16,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 66,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.30).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cake Box Stock Performance

Cake Box Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 172.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,618.18 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,181.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($114,398.42). Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

