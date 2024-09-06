BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $583,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after acquiring an additional 104,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

