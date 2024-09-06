BTS Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

BTS Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

