Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$16.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.50.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOM.U. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.56%.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
