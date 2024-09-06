Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) and Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Financial Analysis

Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) and Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Life Healthcare Group and Brookdale Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A Brookdale Senior Living -6.75% -51.31% -3.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Life Healthcare Group and Brookdale Senior Living, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookdale Senior Living 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Brookdale Senior Living’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookdale Senior Living is more favorable than Life Healthcare Group.

This table compares Life Healthcare Group and Brookdale Senior Living’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A $10.67 0.30 Brookdale Senior Living $3.07 billion 0.43 -$189.01 million ($0.77) -8.94

Life Healthcare Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookdale Senior Living. Brookdale Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Healthcare Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Life Healthcare Group beats Brookdale Senior Living on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs. It also offers services in the areas of diagnostics, mental health, acute rehabilitation, renal dialysis, oncology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedic, pediatric, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and obstetric. In addition, the company provides diagnostic imaging services; magnetic resonance imaging and computerized tomography scanners; develops, manufactures, and distributes radiopharmaceuticals for use in positron emission tomography-computerized tomography (PET-CT) diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Afrox Healthcare Limited and changed its name to Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited in January 2005. Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding, multi-story communities and freestanding, single-story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily living for the Company’s residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that provides various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and healthcare needs. It also manages communities on behalf of others. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

