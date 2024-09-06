Brokerages Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Target Price at $31.20

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRDN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

VRDN opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $860.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

