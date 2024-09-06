Brokerages Set TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Target Price at $121.93

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TKO Group

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TKO Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,899,000 after acquiring an additional 79,166 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares during the last quarter. XN LP lifted its stake in TKO Group by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after buying an additional 996,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,467,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $116.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.