Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Target Price at GBX 2,250

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,325 ($30.57).

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.16) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.61) to GBX 2,400 ($31.56) in a research report on Monday.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HIK

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,992 ($26.19) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,064.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,922.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,921.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,538.46%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.