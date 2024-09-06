Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s current price.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.96.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $14.87 on Friday, reaching $137.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,450,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,001,953. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.95 and its 200 day moving average is $155.57. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $185.16. The stock has a market cap of $642.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

