Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Earnings Results

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
Broadcom Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $152.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $185.16.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
