Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.80 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

