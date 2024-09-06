Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke Sells 800 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $112,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total value of $102,936.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Mary Lou Burke sold 14,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $1,898,050.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $88,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00.

NYSE BFAM traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.51. 401,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,351. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $64,735,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,508,000.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

