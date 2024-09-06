Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) CFO Sells $79,754.60 in Stock

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) CFO Saleem Elmasri sold 398,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $79,754.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,201,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bright Green Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGXX opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Bright Green Co. has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Green

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Green stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Free Report) by 797.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,337 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Bright Green worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

