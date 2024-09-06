Brett Morgan Purchases 10,000 Shares of MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Brett Morgan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.83 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,300.00 ($26,054.42).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.74%. MyState’s dividend payout ratio is 82.14%.

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services.

