Brett Morgan Purchases 10,000 Shares of MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Brett Morgan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.83 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,300.00 ($26,054.42).
MyState Stock Performance
MyState Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.74%. MyState’s dividend payout ratio is 82.14%.
MyState Company Profile
