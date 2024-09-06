Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BXP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Boston Properties stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

In other news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Boston Properties by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 76.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 47,882 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

