Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,037 ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 16.3% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 46,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

Shares of TBF opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $27.03.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Stories

