Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

