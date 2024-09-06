Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $868,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.12. The firm has a market cap of $393.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

