BMO Capital Markets Boosts North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$56.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWC. CIBC lifted their target price on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North West has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.80.

Shares of TSE:NWC traded up C$1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$50.43. 103,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,221. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.46. North West has a 12-month low of C$29.58 and a 12-month high of C$51.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.09.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that North West will post 3.3071325 earnings per share for the current year.

In other North West news, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total value of C$32,704.88. In other North West news, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total value of C$32,704.88. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10. Insiders have sold a total of 11,662 shares of company stock worth $497,015 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

