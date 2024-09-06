Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,562 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,055.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 55,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $82.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.17. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $84.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

