Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $64.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

