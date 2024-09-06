Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 316,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after buying an additional 85,602 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

