Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,001 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 103,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000.

NYSE:NDP opened at $37.66 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

