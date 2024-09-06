Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE MAA opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $165.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-America Apartment Communities
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.