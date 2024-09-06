Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MAA opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $165.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.