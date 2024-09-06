Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $341,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $95.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

