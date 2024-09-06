Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.1% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWB opened at $300.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.91 and a 200 day moving average of $290.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

