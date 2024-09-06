Blue Barn Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.17.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $254.35 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,275 shares of company stock worth $14,220,661 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

