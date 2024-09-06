Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $371.73 million and $1.48 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $21.22 or 0.00037377 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00048268 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

