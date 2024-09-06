BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 364.02 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 364.50 ($4.79). 869,557 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 824,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366.50 ($4.82).

BH Macro GBP Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2,589.79 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 373.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 357.54.

BH Macro GBP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.