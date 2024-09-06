Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Bentley Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 88.2% annually over the last three years. Bentley Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bentley Systems to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.
Shares of BSY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 546,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19.
In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BSY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
