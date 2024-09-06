Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Bentley Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 88.2% annually over the last three years. Bentley Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bentley Systems to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of BSY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 546,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

