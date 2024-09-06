Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,374. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $269.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.09 and its 200 day moving average is $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

