BBR Partners LLC Sells 8,272 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BBR Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.4% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $251.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

