BBR Partners LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BBR Partners LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 14,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $287.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.93. The company has a market capitalization of $207.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

