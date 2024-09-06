BBR Partners LLC Reduces Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

BBR Partners LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $233.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.98. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $236.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

