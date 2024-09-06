BBR Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,000 Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BITB. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $30.52 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

