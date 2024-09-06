BBR Partners LLC Buys 1,131 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BBR Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 189.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 290.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 200,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $76.96 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $77.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.