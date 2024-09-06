Barclays Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $102.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $154.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.95.

Shares of DG stock opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.58. Dollar General has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

