Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 660 ($8.68) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAB. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Babcock International Group to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 565 ($7.43) in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.22) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 585.80 ($7.70).

BAB stock opened at GBX 501.50 ($6.59) on Monday. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 369 ($4.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 575 ($7.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 521.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 521.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,567.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,562.50%.

In related news, insider David Lockwood sold 395,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.96), for a total value of £2,089,587.03 ($2,747,648.95). In other Babcock International Group news, insider John Ramsay bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.52) per share, with a total value of £49,600 ($65,220.25). Also, insider David Lockwood sold 395,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.96), for a total transaction of £2,089,587.03 ($2,747,648.95). 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

