Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Banc of California Stock Performance

BANC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently -12.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 17.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Banc of California by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,853,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,478 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 0.7% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 25.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,222,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,182,000 after acquiring an additional 663,061 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,992 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

