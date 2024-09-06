BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,410 ($18.54).

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.93) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.72) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BAE Systems

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

Shares of BA opened at GBX 1,302.50 ($17.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 968.60 ($12.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.61). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,296.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,318.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2,187.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,166.67%.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.