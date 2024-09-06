B. Riley Weighs in on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 7.2 %

SPWH opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Insider Activity

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,257,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 517,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

