Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $69.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.57.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Axonics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $68.84 on Friday. Axonics has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.88.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Axonics had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Axonics Company Profile
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.
