Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Position Raised by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the second quarter worth $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 54.6% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 542,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 4.5% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 116,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

BATRK opened at $41.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.72. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,698. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

